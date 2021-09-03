Left Menu

Odisha logs 849 new COVID-19 cases, 7 fresh fatalities

With this, the second wave of the pandemic has so far claimed lives of at least 39 children and adolescents in Odisha.This apart 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbiodities, he said, adding that the state capital of Bhubaneswar has crossed 1,000 marks in COVID-19 fatalities.Odisha currently has 7,345 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,94,639 patients including 738 on Thursday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 03-09-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 12:40 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Odisha's COVID-19 caseload on Friday surged to 10,10,072 as 849 more people including 120 children tested positive for the infection while seven fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 8,035, a health department official said.

Of the 849 new cases, 495 came from quarantine centres while the remaining 354 were local contact cases. The new infected 120 children and adolescents were in the age group of 0 year to 18 years. The rate of infection in this group now stands at 14.13 per cent.

The new infections were detected in 28 of the state's 30 districts. Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest 341 new cases followed by Cuttack (117) and Balasore (51). Koraput and Nuapada districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours, he said.

The Health and Family Welfare department informed that at least 7 patients including a 6-year-old girl from Balasore district succumbed to the infection. While Ganjam accounted for two fresh deaths, one each patient died in the districts of Balasore, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara and Puri.

With this, the second wave of the pandemic has so far claimed lives of at least 39 children and adolescents in Odisha.

This apart 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbiodities, he said, adding that the state capital of Bhubaneswar has crossed 1,000 marks in COVID-19 fatalities.

Odisha currently has 7,345 active COVID-19 cases, while 9,94,639 patients including 738 on Thursday, recovered from the highly infectious disease. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 1.19 per cent as 849 patients tested positive out of 71,247 samples.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.82 crore sample tests including 71,247 on Thursday. Odisha's positivity rate stands at 5.52 per cent, the data released by the Health and Family Welfare department said.

The state has so far inoculated 2,25,46,802 persons including 55,09,936 beneficiaries receiving both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

