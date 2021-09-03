No new lockdown, assures Maha health minister

Lockdown would not be imposed in Maharashtra in coming days, health minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday.

“There is no possibility of fresh lockdown in the near future. I appeal people to avoid crowding while celebrating the Ganesh festival. The celebration should be simple,” he told reporters here.

“The government has been issuing various guidelines and they should be followed all the time,” he added. Maharashtra reported 4,313 new COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths on Friday.

