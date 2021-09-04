Left Menu

Italy reports 56 coronavirus deaths, 6,157 new cases

Italy reported 56 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 58 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 6,157 from 6,735, the health ministry said. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,204 on Saturday, down from 4,164 a day earlier. There were 53 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 42 on Friday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 04-09-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 20:54 IST
Italy reported 56 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 58 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 6,157 from 6,735, the health ministry said. A total of 129,466 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the ninth highest globally.

Italy has reported more than 4.5 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,204 on Saturday, down from 4,164 a day earlier.

There were 53 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 42 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients was 569 from a previous 556. Some 331,350 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 296,394, the health ministry said.

