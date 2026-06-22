EU reassesses whether to hold July UK summit after Starmer resignation announcement

The European Union Is Reassessing Whether To Hold A Summit With Britain As Planned On July After British Prime Minister Keith Starmer Said He Would Resign

The European ​Union is reassessing ​whether to hold ‌a summit ​with Britain as planned on July 22 after British ‌Prime Minister Keith Starmer said he would resign, a European Commission spokesperson said on Monday. "Our ‌relations with the UK are and will ‌remain strong," the spokesperson said. "On the question of the EU-UK summit, against the announcement this morning of the ⁠resignation ​of ⁠Prime Minister Starmer, we are reassessing with (European Council) President Costa and ⁠the UK the opportunity of still holding ​the summit as had been announced last week," ⁠the spokesperson said.

European Commission President Ursula von der ⁠Leyen ​earlier praised Starmer. "It can take many leaders years to grow into the statesman you ⁠became in just two years," she said in ⁠a ⁠post on X. "European and Ukrainian security is stronger because of you."