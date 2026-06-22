Six died, around 20 injured in road accident in MP's Chhindwara

Chhindwara district Civil Surgeon Dr Sushil Dubey said, "Today, an accident occurred near Temni Khurd village on Betul-Chhindwara highway at around 10 am. Upon receiving information about district administration, we immediately made arrangements at Chhindwara district hospital and the medical college. So far, 20 patients have arrived here and are being treated, while among them one is critical and referred to Nagpur Medical College. Apart from this, five people have died, which include three women and two men."

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 16:37 IST
Six died, around 20 injured in road accident in MP's Chhindwara
Representative Photo (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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At least six people died and 20 others sustained injuries after a pickup vehicle carrying labourers collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Monday, officials said. The accident occurred near Temni Khurd village on Betul-Chhindwara highway at around 10 am today. Upon receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and sent the injured to the district hospital.

Chhindwara district hospital Civil Surgeon, Dr Sushil Dubey said, "Today, an accident occurred near Temni Khurd village on Betul-Chhindwara highway at around 10 am. Upon receiving information from the district administration, we immediately made arrangements at Chhindwara district hospital. So far, 20 patients have arrived here and are being treated, while among them one is critical and referred to Nagpur Medical College. Apart from this, six people have died, which include four women and two men." The Civil Surgeon further informed that those who died were identified as Babbu Rajbaitha (35), Santosh Sawnere (45), Savitri Banke (31), Shivkali (45), Leelavati Sheelu (45), and Shakravarti Sheelu (45), all residents of Machhera village in the district. Besides, all the injured patients are receiving proper treatment at Chhindwara District Hospital and officials of the police department and district administration are present at the hospital.

"A team of 20-25 doctors are engaged in treating the patients at Chhindwara district hospital. Currently, 10 patients are in the female surgical ward, three in the surgical ICU, four in orthopedics, and three in the general ward, including one with a crush injury," he added. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the accident, conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the families of those killed in the accident, Rs 1 lakh each for the seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each for other injured victims.

"A road accident near Temni Khurd on the Chhindwara-Betul National Highway is extremely tragic. My condolences are with the affected families. I have directed that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each be provided to the families of the deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to those seriously injured, and Rs 50,000 each to other injured persons. May Baba Mahakal grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this loss. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," CM Yadav said in a post on X. (ANI)

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