Schools in Himachal to remain closed till Sept 14 due to increasing COVID-19 cases

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Saturday announced that all schools in the state shall continue to remain close, except the residential schools further up to September 14.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 04-09-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 22:15 IST
Himachal Pradesh Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

"Teaching and non-teaching staff shall continue to attend the school. For residential schools, SOPs developed by Education Department will be followed to contain COVID-19," said Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj while giving a brief of today's cabinet.

Further, Bhardwaj informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would virtually address the people of Himachal Pradesh and the healthcare workers for their contribution to COVID-19 vaccination across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

