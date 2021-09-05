Left Menu

Russia's coronavirus cases surpass 7 million mark

The latest figures took the total number of cases to 7,012,599, with the overall death toll at 187,200. Russia's state statistics service Rosstat keeps a separate count and said in August that 365,000 people died from COVID-19 or related caused between April last year and last July.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 05-09-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 13:35 IST
Russia's coronavirus cases tally hit 7 million on Sunday, with the country reporting 18,645 new infections in the past 24 hours and 793 more deaths. The latest figures took the total number of cases to 7,012,599, with the overall death toll at 187,200.

Russia's state statistics service Rosstat keeps a separate count and said in August that 365,000 people died from COVID-19 or related causes between April last year and last July. The number of excess deaths, which some epidemiologists say is the best way to measure the death toll during a pandemic, reached 528,000 in July, Rosstat data showed.

