UK records 41,192 new COVID cases on Monday

Britain recorded 41,192 new daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, up from 37,011 on Sunday, government statistics showed.

There were 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test reported, down from Sunday's figure of 68. Figures can fluctuate due to hospital reporting patterns over the weekend.

Also Read: Britain to push for sanctions on Taliban at G7 meeting -sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)