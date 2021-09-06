Left Menu

UK records 41,192 new COVID cases on Monday

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-09-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 20:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Britain recorded 41,192 new daily COVID-19 cases on Monday, up from 37,011 on Sunday, government statistics showed.

There were 45 deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test reported, down from Sunday's figure of 68. Figures can fluctuate due to hospital reporting patterns over the weekend.

