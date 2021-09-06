Left Menu

After five days, Mumbai logs less than 400 COVID-19 cases

The financial capital on Monday reported 379 fresh coronavirus positive cases and five fatalities while 417 patients recovered, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC official said.The new additions pushed the tally of infections in Mumbai to 7,46,725, the death toll to 15,998, and the number of recoveries to 7,24,494, he said.The daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai remained above 400 since September 1, but after a gap of five days, Mumbai logged less than 400 infections on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 21:52 IST
The financial capital on Monday reported 379 fresh coronavirus positive cases and five fatalities while 417 patients recovered, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The new additions pushed the tally of infections in Mumbai to 7,46,725, the death toll to 15,998, and the number of recoveries to 7,24,494, he said.

The daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai remained above 400 since September 1, but after a gap of five days, Mumbai logged less than 400 infections on Monday. Mumbai had recorded 496 cases and two fatalities the day before.

A fewer number of daily COVID-19 tests could be the reason for a dip in the cases as compared to Sunday when 43,117 tests were conducted in the metropolis.

''A total of 31,577 COVID-19 tests were carried out in Mumbai in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally of samples tested so far to 94,64,536,'' the official added. Mumbai is now left with 3,771 active COVID-19 cases, he said. Mumbai is showing a steady rise in COVID-19 infections after logging 190 cases on August 16, the lowest after April 2020.

Presently, Mumbai has 44 sealed buildings with zero containment zones in slums and chawls since mid-August. Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent. The average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has come down to 1,290 days. The average growth rate of cases stood at to 0.6 per cent for a period between August 30 to September 5, the BMC official said.

