Gujarat reports 18 COVID-19 cases, zero death; vaccine coverage tops 5 crore doses

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-09-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 21:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the infection tally to 8,25,527, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state, the health department said.

Gujarat achieved a new milestone in COVID-19 vaccination by administering over five crore doses till Tuesday, nearly eight months after the nationwide inoculation drive began on January 16.

With 5,58,054 people getting vaccinated against the virus during the day, the total number of doses administered so far rose to 5,02,62,761, the department said in a release.

A total of 21 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recovered COVID-19 cases in the state to 8,15,296, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 fatality count remained unchanged at 10,082 with no new death being reported in the last 24 hours, said the release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported seven new cases, Surat three, Kutch, Navsari and Vadodara two each, and Gandhinagar and Tapi one case each, the department said.

There are now 149 active cases in the state, out of which six patients are on ventilator support, it said.

No new coronavirus case or patient recovery was reported from the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The UT's tally of COVID-19 cases and recovery count remained unchanged at 10,637 and 10,631, respectively, they said.

There are two active cases in the UT, which has so far reported four COVID-19 deaths, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,527, new cases 18, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,296, active cases 149, people tested so far (figures not released).

