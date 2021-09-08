Haryana records 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 00:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Haryana on Tuesday reported one Covid-related death, taking the cumulative toll to 9,686 while 11 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,584.
According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Karnal district.
Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Gurugram district.
The total number of active cases in the state was 278. The number of recoveries so far was 7,60,276 at a recovery rate of 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
4 killed, 1 injured in attack by unidentified people in Gurugram
Bill to fast-track land acquisition passed, amid opposition walkout from Haryana Assembly
Gautam Solar installs 1,500 solar pumps in Haryana under PM-Kusum Yojana
Hot, humid day in Punjab, Haryana
Two arrested in forced conversion case in Nuh: Haryana Minister Vij