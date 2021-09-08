Haryana records 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Haryana on Tuesday reported one Covid-related death, taking the cumulative toll to 9,686 while 11 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,584.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Karnal district.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Gurugram district.

The total number of active cases in the state was 278. The number of recoveries so far was 7,60,276 at a recovery rate of 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.