Left Menu

Haryana records 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-09-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 00:11 IST
Haryana records 11 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana on Tuesday reported one Covid-related death, taking the cumulative toll to 9,686 while 11 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,584.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Karnal district.

Of the fresh cases, six were reported from Gurugram district.

The total number of active cases in the state was 278. The number of recoveries so far was 7,60,276 at a recovery rate of 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activities against Delta-study; UK announces extra 5.4 billion pounds for NHS COVID response and more

Health News Roundup: Sinovac booster shot reverses drop in antibody activiti...

 Global
2
COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn’t mean you should try to catch it

COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that does...

 Sweden
3
Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

Study reveals tiger sharks are social creatures

 United States
4
Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochistan

Pakistan: Police personnel baton charge protestors at Mangi Dam in Balochist...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021