Italy reports 34 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 4,664 new cases

Italy reported 34 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 57 the day before, the health ministry said, while daily new infections stood at 4,664 versus 5,193 on Saturday. Italy has registered 129,919 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in February last year, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-09-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 20:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Italy reported 34 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 57 the day before, the health ministry said, while daily new infections stood at 4,664 versus 5,193 on Saturday.

Italy has registered 129,919 deaths linked to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in February last year, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 4.61 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with coronavirus - not including those in intensive care units - stood at 4,113 on Sunday, from 4,117 a day earlier.

There were 36 new admissions to intensive care, edging down from 40 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 559 from a previous 547. Some 267,358 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past 24 hours, compared with a previous 333,741, the ministry said.

