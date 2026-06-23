Gulf tensions reshape global travel patterns; demand remains resilient: Report

Geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region are reshaping global travel patterns and disrupting the summer travel market, but overall demand for travel remains resilient signalling a recovery, according to a report by McKinsey.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 12:01 IST
Gulf tensions reshape global travel patterns; demand remains resilient: Report
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region are reshaping global travel patterns and disrupting the summer travel market, but overall demand for travel remains resilient signalling a recovery, according to a report by McKinsey. The report noted, despite the signs of changing dynamics in the Gulf region, ongoing geopolitical disruptions continue to reshape global travel patterns, affect airline operations, and challenge tourism markets worldwide. "People still want to see the world, but geopolitical tensions and potential continued airfare increases are leading some travelers to take a wait and-see approach--hoping for greater clarity and confidence before booking their journeys," the report noted.

Noting that "hospitality players tend to face shorter booking windows" it suggested "airlines can grapple with disrupted air corridors, rising fuel costs, and weakened connectivity through key hubs." The impact has been particularly severe for Gulf economies, which have long positioned themselves as major global aviation and tourism hubs. The disruptions have contributed to a decline in passenger traffic and hotel revenues across the region.

Additionally, Gulf markets are witnessing sharp declines in hotel revenues, with Dubai recording the steepest fall--a 75 per cent year-on-year drop in room revenue, amounting to a loss of USD 1.8 billion. Moreover, the impact of the current geopolitical crisis extends beyond Gulf destinations, with smaller and remote markets that rely heavily on Gulf transit connections witnessing a dip in arrivals. Destinations like Seychelles and Maldives, which depend significantly on Gulf hubs for connectivity, have seen a notable drop in tourist traffic since the conflict began.

Meanwhile, many travellers are adjusting their travel plans due to the Middle East crisis choosing safer destinations, as per the report. Overall, geopolitics is increasingly shaping both the economics and decision-making patterns of global travel. Noting while demand for travel remains resilient, the report "travelers are becoming more cautious."

"Travel stakeholders that can respond with agile operations, well-tuned customer strategies, and careful pricing could be best positioned not only to withstand turbulence but also to capture shifting demand as global travel flows are reshaped in real time," the report said. (ANI)

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