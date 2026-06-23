"Can there be a greater tragedy": Congress Leader Salman Khurshid calls for accountability in Ram Mandir donation row

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Tuesday called for stringent action against those involved in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Khurshid emphasised that the issue is a matter of profound faith and public trust, and that the government should make an "example out of people" who are responsible for this. Speaking to ANI, Salman Khurshid reaffirmed his long-standing position on the Supreme Court's landmark ruling regarding the Ram Janmabhoomi case.

He said, "Can there be a greater tragedy? Now there may have been differences in the country or in the state about what was the right thing to do. But it was taken finally as a decision by the Supreme Court. I have supported the decision of the Supreme Court. Now, the temple has been established. People are donating money. Now, this is whose property? This is the property of Lord Ram." The senior Congress leader expressed that the sanctity of the temple must be upheld by punishing those who have betrayed the trust of millions of devotees.

"I believe that if the government has any faith in Lord Ram, the first thing it would do is to make an example of the people who have done this," he added.This comes after allegations were made by former SP MLA from Ayodhya, Pawan Pandey, who claimed that between ₹7 crore and ₹7.5 crore in donations were misappropriated from the Ram Mandir. Following the allegations, on June 14, the state government constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged scam involving offerings made at the Ram Mandir, following a request from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Trust. A fresh petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored investigation into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

The petition sought registration of an FIR and the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the reported missing funds, financial irregularities, mismanagement, and other alleged irregularities concerning the affairs and administration of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The petition filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav also sought direction to the Trust and the Uttar Pradesh government to preserve all physical, digital and financial records, including donation registers, audit reports, CCTV footage, bank records and other documents related to the receipt, accounting and utilisation of the Trust's donations and assets.

It further sought directions restraining the Trust and the government from destroying, altering, tampering with, transferring or otherwise dealing with any record, asset, fund, document or electronic data connected with the matter. Asking the apex court to intervene, the petition said intervention of this Court has become imperative to preserve institutional integrity, uphold the rule of law and maintain public confidence in the administration and management of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The petition further submitted that the scope of reference of the ongoing SIT inquiry remains unclear and the initial stages of a criminal investigation are crucial for preserving evidence, warning that any delay could lead to tampering with material evidence and hamper timely investigative measures.The petition contended that such measures may be beyond the scope of the SIT's preliminary inquiry and sought an independent and impartial investigation to ascertain the truth and ensure accountability if any wrongdoing is established. Earlier, an advocate had sent a letter petition to the Supreme Court alleging concerns over alleged misappropriation, disappearance and irregularities in the handling of donations and offerings made by devotees at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. (ANI)