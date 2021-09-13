Left Menu

Systemic enzyme, probiotic supplements can help resolve post-COVID symptoms: AETL

13-09-2021
Systemic enzyme, probiotic supplements can help resolve post-COVID symptoms: AETL
Advanced Enzyme Technologies on Monday said its systemic enzyme and probiotic supplements have passed randomised controlled clinical trials in terms of efficacy to resolve post-COVID fatigue symptoms.

With an aim to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the health supplements -- ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 -- in patients suffering from COVID-19 induced fatigue, randomised, multi-centric, double blind and placebo-controlled trials were conducted in 200 patients suffering from post-COVID fatigue symptoms, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (AETL) said in a regulatory filing.

The clinical study demonstrated that the 14‐day supplementation of ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 resolved post‐COVID‐19 fatigue symptoms and improved patients' functional status and quality of life, it added.

''Enzymes and probiotics are a robust mechanism to revitalize stamina and vitality, which is proved during the recently concluded randomized clinical trials,'' AETL Chairman Vasant Rathi said.

Shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd were trading at Rs 415.75 per scrip on BSE, up 13.35 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT MR MR

