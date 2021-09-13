Left Menu

COVID lockdowns only used as last resort, says UK PM's spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-09-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 16:59 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Britain's government will only introduce a new COVID-19 lockdown as a last resort, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, after the country's health minister signalled he did not expect to see them used again. "The ability to do that is retained as you would expect, but it would only be done in a last resort and as I said we are in a very different position thanks to the strength of our vaccination programme than where we were when it was necessary to take those steps previously," the spokesman told reporters.

Johnson himself said on Monday that they would do everything to protect the country but "the way things are going at the moment we're very confident in the steps that we've taken".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

