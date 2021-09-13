Hold annual checkups to diagnose lifestyle diseases in state: Kerala CM to health dept

To strengthen the health care system in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday gave a slew of directions, like paying attention to the elderly, carrying out annual health checkups to diagnose lifestyle diseases, and improving community health centers, to the health department.

The CM, according to a state government release, issued the directions while speaking at the 'Nava Kerala Action Plan Aardram Action Committee meeting.' At the meeting, the CM directed the health department to pay special attention to the elderly and those among them who are unwell as many of them are dependent on others for their daily needs, the release said.

He said a section of the staff at the health centers across the state should visit the elderly, including those who are disabled, a few days every month to find out how they are doing.

According to the release, he instructed the health department to carry out vigorous annual health checkup campaigns, with the participation of the local self-governing institutions, to detect those suffering from lifestyle diseases and said that those who do come forward voluntarily to be tested for such ailments or have a tendency to avoid such things, should be identified and tested as part of the campaign.

Besides that he also asked the health department to take effective measures for detecting and preventing the spread of cancer, further improve community health centers and carry out research activities in coordination with the Science and Technology Council in light of the growing epidemic, the release said.

The other directions he gave were to increase lab facilities, expand telemedicine and completely eradicate diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, and elephantiasis.

He said that the government will consider manufacturing medicines required for rare deadly diseases so that they can be made available in the state at reasonable prices.

The cabinet has already approved a vaccine manufacturing center in the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)