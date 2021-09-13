Left Menu

Hold annual checkups to diagnose lifestyle diseases in state: Kerala CM to health dept

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-09-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 18:20 IST
Hold annual checkups to diagnose lifestyle diseases in state: Kerala CM to health dept
Image Credit: Twitter(@vijayanpinarayi)
  • Country:
  • India

To strengthen the health care system in the state, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday gave a slew of directions, like paying attention to the elderly, carrying out annual health checkups to diagnose lifestyle diseases, and improving community health centers, to the health department.

The CM, according to a state government release, issued the directions while speaking at the 'Nava Kerala Action Plan Aardram Action Committee meeting.' At the meeting, the CM directed the health department to pay special attention to the elderly and those among them who are unwell as many of them are dependent on others for their daily needs, the release said.

He said a section of the staff at the health centers across the state should visit the elderly, including those who are disabled, a few days every month to find out how they are doing.

According to the release, he instructed the health department to carry out vigorous annual health checkup campaigns, with the participation of the local self-governing institutions, to detect those suffering from lifestyle diseases and said that those who do come forward voluntarily to be tested for such ailments or have a tendency to avoid such things, should be identified and tested as part of the campaign.

Besides that he also asked the health department to take effective measures for detecting and preventing the spread of cancer, further improve community health centers and carry out research activities in coordination with the Science and Technology Council in light of the growing epidemic, the release said.

The other directions he gave were to increase lab facilities, expand telemedicine and completely eradicate diseases like tuberculosis, malaria, and elephantiasis.

He said that the government will consider manufacturing medicines required for rare deadly diseases so that they can be made available in the state at reasonable prices.

The cabinet has already approved a vaccine manufacturing center in the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021