Advanced Enzyme shares zoom over 12 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 19:43 IST
Shares of Advanced Enzyme Technologies on Monday zoomed over 12 per cent after the company said its systemic enzyme and probiotic supplements have passed randomised controlled clinical trials in terms of efficacy to resolve post-COVID fatigue symptoms.

The stock jumped 12.40 per cent to close at Rs 412.30 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 15.04 per cent to Rs 422.

On the NSE, it jumped 12.48 per cent to close at Rs 412.30.

With an aim to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the health supplements -- ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 -- in patients suffering from COVID-19, induced fatigue, randomised, multi-centric, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trials were conducted in 200 patients suffering from post-COVID fatigue symptoms, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (AETL) said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The clinical study demonstrated that the 14-day supplementation of ImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 resolved post-COVID-19 fatigue symptoms and improved patients' functional status and quality of life, it added.

''Enzymes and probiotics are a robust mechanism to revitalize stamina and vitality, which is proved during the recently concluded randomised clinical trials,'' AETL Chairman Vasant Rathi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

