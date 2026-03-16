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Tragedy Strikes: Fire Ravages Indian Hospital's Trauma Care Unit

A devastating fire in the trauma care unit of an Odisha hospital claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals. Officials suspect a short circuit caused the blaze. Heroic efforts by medical staff and security personnel saved many lives, although some sustained injuries in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:00 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fire Ravages Indian Hospital's Trauma Care Unit

A devastating blaze erupted in the trauma care unit of a hospital in Odisha, India, claiming at least 10 lives. Authorities reported that the fire, which broke out early Monday, was possibly caused by a short circuit.

Five individuals sustained critical injuries during the incident. It remains unclear if their injuries resulted from the fire or pre-existing conditions. Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, visited the hospital after the calamity, confirming the suspected cause and expressing condolences.

Heroic efforts by medical and security personnel saved numerous patients. Despite their life-saving actions, some rescuers also suffered injuries and are currently receiving treatment. The incident highlights the need for improved safety measures in critical care facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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