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Security Alert: Emirates Flight Returns to Kochi

An Emirates flight from Kochi to Dubai was forced to return due to a sudden security issue at Dubai International Airport. Departing at 4:30 am with 325 passengers, the aircraft turned back mid-flight. Passengers are advised to remain on board pending a review of the situation at Dubai Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:05 IST
Security Alert: Emirates Flight Returns to Kochi
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  • India

An Emirates flight en route to Dubai from Kochi was directed to return to India due to a security incident at Dubai International Airport, according to a spokesman from Cochin International Airport.

The plane took off at 4:30 am with 325 passengers but was instructed to turn around mid-journey when Dubai's airport unexpectedly closed.

Upon its return at 8:30 am, passengers were told to stay aboard while authorities assessed the situation. The flight will resume if and when operations recommence at Dubai Airport.

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