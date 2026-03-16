Security Alert: Emirates Flight Returns to Kochi
An Emirates flight from Kochi to Dubai was forced to return due to a sudden security issue at Dubai International Airport. Departing at 4:30 am with 325 passengers, the aircraft turned back mid-flight. Passengers are advised to remain on board pending a review of the situation at Dubai Airport.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:05 IST
- Country:
- India
An Emirates flight en route to Dubai from Kochi was directed to return to India due to a security incident at Dubai International Airport, according to a spokesman from Cochin International Airport.
The plane took off at 4:30 am with 325 passengers but was instructed to turn around mid-journey when Dubai's airport unexpectedly closed.
Upon its return at 8:30 am, passengers were told to stay aboard while authorities assessed the situation. The flight will resume if and when operations recommence at Dubai Airport.
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- Emirates
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- security alert
- Dubai Airport
- Kochi
- CIAL
- closure
- DXB
- passengers
- review
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