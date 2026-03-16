Security Alert: Emirates Flight Returns to Kochi

An Emirates flight en route to Dubai from Kochi was directed to return to India due to a security incident at Dubai International Airport, according to a spokesman from Cochin International Airport.

The plane took off at 4:30 am with 325 passengers but was instructed to turn around mid-journey when Dubai's airport unexpectedly closed.

Upon its return at 8:30 am, passengers were told to stay aboard while authorities assessed the situation. The flight will resume if and when operations recommence at Dubai Airport.