Strict action to be taken against those involved in adulteration: Maha FDA minister

Amid the festival season in Maharashtra, state Food and Drug Administration Minister Rajendra Shingne on Monday said strict action will be taken against those adulterating milk, oil, sweets and other edibles.

He held a meeting of the FDA unit in Nagpur during the day, where he took stock of the medicines available to fight the pandemic and mucormycosis, officials said.

He said his department took action like seizing illegally procured Remdesivir injections during the COVID-19 pandemic.

