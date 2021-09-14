UK payrolled employment rises by record 241,000 in August

British employers added record a 241,000 staff to their payrolls last month, taking the total number of payrolled employees above their level in February 2020, just before Britain first went into COVID-19 lockdown, government figures showed on Tuesday.

Separate official data showed the unemployment rate was 4.6% in the three months to July, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll.

