Left Menu

FACTBOX-UK government outlines COVID plan for winter months

Britain will try and accelerate global access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, Javid said. PLAN B Javid said that if the data suggested unsustainable pressure was being put on the NHS, the following measures would be put in place: - Communicating clearly and urgently to the public the need for caution - legally mandating face coverings in certain settings - mandatory vaccine-only COVID status certification in certain settings - consider asking people to work from home if they can, for a limited time, if that is supported by the data.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 20:33 IST
FACTBOX-UK government outlines COVID plan for winter months

Britain on Tuesday outlined how its plans to tackle COVID-19 during the colder months when it expects other respiratory diseases like flu to put extra pressure on the health service. Health minister Sajid Javid said there were five points to the plan, plus a "Plan B" which would be implemented if the numbers needing treatment rose too high.

Javid sets health policy for England, with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland able to pursue different policies. 1. VACCINES AND THERAPEUTICS

Javid said almost 99% of Covid-19 deaths in the first half of this year were people who had not received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and that almost 6 million people over 16 years of age remained unvaccinated. As well as increasing the number of people getting vaccinated, Javid said that older adults and the vulnerable would receive booster doses.

"Booster doses are an important way of keeping the virus under control for the long-term," Javid said, adding that the programme would begin next week. He said the government was looking for breakthroughs in antivirals too.

All nations of the UK are adopting a booster programme. 2. TEST, TRACE AND ISOLATE

Javid highlighted the importance of regular testing and contact tracing, saying that financial support for those who are eligible and need to self-isolate would continue until at least March 2022. 3. SUPPORTING THE HEALTH SERVICE

Javid cited extra financial support for the National Health Service (NHS), announced last week. He also said he expected it would become mandatory for health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, following a similar move in care homes earlier this year.

4. PUBLIC HEALTH ADVICE Britain will see its largest ever flu vaccination campaign this year, and Javid said the government would take steps to encourage take-up and keep seasonal illness at bay.

He said people would still be encouraged to meet outdoors where possible and wear face coverings where appropriate, even if it was not mandated. 5. INTERNATIONAL APPROACH

Javid said Britain would keep "strong defences at the border" to identify variants of concern, even as he hinted that transport minister Grant Shapps would publish a new framework for international travel with a view to opening up the sector. Britain will try and accelerate global access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, Javid said.

PLAN B Javid said that if the data suggested unsustainable pressure was being put on the NHS, the following measures would be put in place:

- Communicating clearly and urgently to the public the need for caution - legally mandating face coverings in certain settings

- mandatory vaccine-only COVID status certification in certain settings - consider asking people to work from home if they can, for a limited time, if that is supported by the data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021