EU to donate another 200 mln COVID-19 doses, Commission chief says

The European Union's chief executive Ursula von der Leyen pledged on Wednesday to accelerate the rate of vaccinations for COVID-19 around the world, offering another 200 million jabs for non-EU countries.

"Our first and most urgent priority is to speed up global vaccination," she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"We have already committed to sharing 250 million doses of vaccine. I can announce today that our mission will add a new donation of another 200 million doses until the middle of next year," she said.

