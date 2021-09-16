Left Menu

Mexico reports 13,217 new COVID-19 cases and 897 deaths

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-09-2021 03:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 03:50 IST
Mexico reports 13,217 new COVID-19 cases and 897 deaths
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 13,217 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 897 deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,542,189 and the death toll to 269,912.

Health Ministry officials have previously said that the real coronavirus numbers are likely significantly higher.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

U.S. Army says soldiers who refuse COVID-19 vaccine could be dismissed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021