Maha: Nanded district plans to administer 75,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses on Sep 17

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 16-09-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 09:20 IST
The Nanded administration has set a target of administering 75,000 doses of vaccine against COVID-19 to the eligible population in the Maharashtra district on Friday, officials said.

This drive has been planned as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', an ongoing initiative of the central government to commemorate 75 years of India's independence, and the 'Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din', celebrated to mark the region's liberation from the Nizams of Hyderabad on September 17, 1948, Nanded Collector Vipin Itankar said in a release on Wednesday.

The drive has been planned with the support of various Ganesh mandals (amid the ongoing 10-day Ganpati festival), health department, local governing bodies and primary health centers in Nanded, located about 250 km from Aurangabad. According to the collector, around 10,000 vaccine doses will be administered in Nanded city through various government hospitals.

Besides, various public health centres, other medical facilities in rural areas and municipalities will also carry out the drive in the district, officials said.

