Singapore reports 910 new COVID-19 cases, highest since May last year
Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:05 IST
Singapore's health ministry reported 910 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest since May last year.
A recent rise in cases after relaxation of some COVID-19 measures has prompted Singapore to pause on further reopening. More than 80% of its population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
