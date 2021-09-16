Left Menu

Bengal COVID-19 death toll mounts to 18,620 with 7 more fatalities

Of the fatalities, South 24 Parganas district registered two deaths while one death each was reported from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Darjeeling, and Alipurduar, the bulletin said.Since Wednesday, 725 patients have recovered from the infection taking the number of those cured to 15,32,922.

16-09-2021
West Bengal reported seven more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday raising the death toll to 18,620, the state's health department said in a bulletin. As many as 707 fresh infections increased the caseload to 15,59,567, it said. Of the fatalities, South 24 Parganas district registered two deaths while one death each was reported from Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Darjeeling, and Alipurduar, the bulletin said.

Since Wednesday, 725 patients have recovered from the infection taking the number of those cured to 15,32,922. The state now has 8,025 active coronavirus cases. As many as 39,642 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,76,21,195, the bulletin added.

