PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-09-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 22:09 IST
PM to address Goans on Sep 18 on COVID-19 vaccine coverage
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the people of Goa on September 18 to congratulate them on inoculation of the entire eligible population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday.

The event will start at 10.30 am on Saturday, he said.

Sawant told reporters in Panaji that on the occasion, Modi will also interact with health department workers, nurses and some vaccine beneficiaries, including a differently abled person.

''The Prime Minister will be addressing Goans to congratulate them on the success of COVID-19 vaccination (100 per cent first dose coverage),'' he said.

The chief minister appealed to people to come forward and take the second dose to enable Goa to achieve its target of full vaccination by October 31.

