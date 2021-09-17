Left Menu

Aim for next 5 years is to extend free medical services to 21 lakh more people in Himachal: Anurag Thakur

With the launch of 15 mobile medical units for Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur aims to extend the facility of free testing, treatment and medicines to 21 lakh more people for the next five years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2021 03:42 IST
Aim for next 5 years is to extend free medical services to 21 lakh more people in Himachal: Anurag Thakur
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the launch of 15 mobile medical units for Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur aims to extend the facility of free testing, treatment and medicines to 21 lakh more people for the next five years. "In six years, we provided six lakh people with the facility of free testing, treatment and medicines. Our aim for the next five years is to extend this facility to 21 lakh more people," Anurag Thakur told ANI.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Friday, Thakur and Union Minister for Health Mansukh Mandaviya flagged off 15 mobile medical units for Himachal Pradesh. "We started with three medical vans that tour 17 villages. Wishing Modiji health and long life, we are adding 15 more mobile units to the state," he added.

Thakur further said that all medical units are equipped with modern gadgets and will provide free treatment and medicines in villages. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 2024; Chinese astronauts leave space station module for Earth and more

Science News Roundup: Xpeng-backed startup says to deliver flying cars in 20...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge gives hope; U.S. administers 382.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia COVID-19 cases rise but vaccination surge giv...

 Global
3
Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

Mumbai: Ex-Mr India contest winner tries to commit suicide

 India
4
Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

Google Meet adds new controls for Host management and Quick access

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021