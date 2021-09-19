Left Menu

Assam registers 259 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the governments Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.With the detection of 259 fresh cases against the testing of 28,251 samples on Sunday, Assam has reported a daily positivity rate of 0.92 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.The state had tested 55,861 samples for COVID-19 on Saturday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-09-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 22:58 IST
Assam registers 259 new COVID-19 cases, seven more deaths
  • Country:
  • India

Assam reported 259 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 365 the previous day, while the coronavirus tally increased to 5.97,968, a National Health Mission bulletin said. Figures show the number of people taking the COVID-19 test has also fallen by 27,610 since Saturday which could perhaps explain the drop in the daily count.

Recoveries also equalled the fresh COVID-19 cases during the day. The state reported seven more coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 5,797. NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

With the detection of 259 fresh cases against the testing of 28,251 samples on Sunday, Assam has reported a daily positivity rate of 0.92 per cent for the day, the NHM bulletin said.

The state had tested 55,861 samples for COVID-19 on Saturday. The state now has 3,709 active cases, down from the previous day’s 3,716. Of the new cases, Kamrup Metropolitan registered the highest at 74, followed by Jorhat (34), Sivasagar (26), and Dibrugarh (15). The overall positivity rate stands at 2.61 per cent against the testing of 2,29,52,899 samples for COVID-19 in the state. In Assam, 5,87,115 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from the disease. The NHM further said more than 2.19 crore people have been inoculated, and 45,78,791 among them have got both doses of the vaccines. It said, 1,12,372 people were vaccinated on Sunday, down from 2,88,447 on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021