France has no plans to ease COVID health pass restrictions at this stage -Attal

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-09-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 16:42 IST
  • France

France has no plans at this stage to ease health pass restrictions set up to rein in a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal also told a news conference after a cabinet meeting that the COVID health situation was improving in France.

