S.Korea to set new record COVID count with 2,924 cases as of 9pm Friday - Yonhap
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:06 IST
South Korea is expected to set another record high coronavirus daily count with 2,924 cases as of 9 p.m. on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported.
The count already exceeds the country's current record for daily COVID-19 cases at 2,434 as of the previous midnight.
