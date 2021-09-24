Left Menu

S.Korea to set new record COVID count with 2,924 cases as of 9pm Friday - Yonhap

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
South Korea is expected to set another record high coronavirus daily count with 2,924 cases as of 9 p.m. on Friday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The count already exceeds the country's current record for daily COVID-19 cases at 2,434 as of the previous midnight.

