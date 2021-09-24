The Latest: Norway to ease most coronavirus restrictions

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg says most of the national coronavirus restrictions in the Scandinavian country will be eased.

The restrictions lifted include the requirement for serving patrons in restaurants and the 1-meter (3.3-feet) social distance rule. Eateries, bars and nightclubs will be allowed to remain open after midnight, schools and kindergartens can return to normal and “handshakes will again be allowed,” a smiling Health Minister Bent Hoeie said.

He stressed Norway will have “an increased preparedness” and local restriction will be imposed if there was a flareup.

Norway is the second Scandinavian country to end the restrictions after Denmark did so on Sept. 10.

More than 76% of Norway's population of 5.3 million have gotten one vaccine, and nearly 70% have gotten both shots, according to official figures.

___ MORE ON THE PANDEMIC: Sarajevo (Bosnia): More than 50,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses have expired in Bosnia. Public Health Institute of Republika Srpska, one of Bosnia's two administrative parts, confirmed Friday it was in the process of selecting a partner to safely destroy 55,000 AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines.

The vaccines were part of a donation and two months short of the expiration date upon arrival in Bosnia, said Milka Mrdja from the Public Health Institute.

Local media reported some 350,000 additional vaccine doses in the country were set to expire in October. Only about 12% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Bosnia has the highest rate in Europe of coronavirus deaths at 4.5%, according to Johns Hopkins University. On Friday, 26 deaths were reported in the country.

The Balkan nation of 3.3 million people has registered 230,200 confirmed cases and more than 10,300 confirmed deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)