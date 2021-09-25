China reports 38 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 24 vs 54 a day earlier
The city shut down schools and entertainment venues last week after reporting its first cases since February. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 14 on Friday, up from 11 a day earlier. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mainland China has now reached 95,986, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.
Mainland China reported 38 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 24, down from 54 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Saturday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that 10 of the new cases were local transmissions, with eight in Harbin in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang. The city shut down schools and entertainment venues last week after reporting its first cases since February.
