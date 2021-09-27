Thailand to seek combined 3.35 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Spain, Hungary
Thailand's coronavirus task force on Monday approved a plan to procure a combined 3.35 mln doses of the COVID-19 vaccines of AstraZeneca and of Pfizer and BioNTech, a spokesperson said. Should Cabinet grant final approval, 165,000 AstraZeneca doses and 2.79 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses would be procured from Spain and 400,000 AstraZeneca doses from Hungary, the spokesperson said.
Should Cabinet grant final approval, 165,000 AstraZeneca doses and 2.79 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses would be procured from Spain and 400,000 AstraZeneca doses from Hungary, the spokesperson said. No timeframe for delivery was provided.
