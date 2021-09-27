Left Menu

UK records 37,960 new COVID-19 cases, 40 more deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-09-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 20:36 IST
Britain reported 37,960 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 40 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 32,417 cases recorded on Sunday and 58 deaths.

