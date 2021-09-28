Russia reports record 852 daily deaths from COVID-19
Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 14:05 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia reported 852 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, above the previous all-time high reported last week amid a spike in new cases.
The authorities reported 21,559 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,236 cases on Monday.
Also Read: Soccer-Russia's Fernandes retires from international duty
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
Advertisement