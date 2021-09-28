Left Menu

Russia reports record 852 daily deaths from COVID-19

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 14:05 IST
Russia reported 852 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Tuesday, above the previous all-time high reported last week amid a spike in new cases.

The authorities reported 21,559 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, slightly down from 22,236 cases on Monday.

