Sweden to offer third COVID-19 jab to the elderly

Sweden will offer additional groups, including people aged 80 and above, to top up their COVID-19 vaccinations with a third dose, the Nordic country's health minister said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Sweden will offer additional groups, including people aged 80 and above, to top up their COVID-19 vaccinations with a third dose, the Nordic country's health minister said on Tuesday. So far, a third jab has only been offered to small numbers, but Health Minister Lena Hallengren told a news conference this would be expanded also to those in nursing homes and were supported in assisted living systems.

"Those with the greatest need will, as before, come first," she told a news conference. Sweden will remove most remaining pandemic restrictions and recommendations later this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

