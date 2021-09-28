Left Menu

White House says 400,000 people so far got boosters at pharmacies

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 22:25 IST
At least 400,000 people have received booster shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after U.S. health regulators cleared the shots on Friday for people aged 65 and older, those with underlying medical conditions or in high-risk jobs, the White House said on Tuesday.

"Just over this past weekend at pharmacies alone, over 400,000 Americans received the additional protection of a booster and almost 1 million people have already scheduled their booster shots through pharmacies over the coming weeks," White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters at a news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

