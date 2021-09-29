Australia's New South Wales reports 863 new local COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Australia's New South Wales on Wednesday reported 863 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the same number as a day earlier, as well as 15 new deaths.

Total people hospitalised from COVID-19 in the state fell to 1,082 from 1,232 a week earlier helped by rising inoculation levels, with first-dose vaccinations reaching 86% in the state.

