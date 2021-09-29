Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal hospitalised due to dengue
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal has been diagnosed as suffering from dengue and has been hospitalised, officials said on Wednesday.
They, however, said the minister's condition is stable and improving.
He has been admitted to a private hospital in Mohali.
Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora and Civil Surgeon, Dr Vijay Dahiya, went to the hospital on Wednesday and met the minister and enquired about his health.
Dr Dahiya later said the minister was running a fever and after tests, he was found positive for dengue.
His platelet count was also coming down after which he was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Tuesday.
''However, there has been an increase in the minister's platelet count now and his condition is gradually improving,'' he said.
Notably, Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij too is currently hospitalised.
Vij was admitted to AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday night after he complained of breathing difficulties.
Last year, Vij had contracted COVID-19 and last month he had been admitted to PGIMER at Chandigarh for over a week after his oxygen levels had dipped.
