Algeria lifts COVID-19 curfew in 23 provinces -Ennahar TV

Algeria on Monday lifted an overnight curfew that was imposed in parts of the country last month to help contain the spread of COVID-19 contagion, state-aligned Ennahar TV reported.

The curfew, running from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., ws in effect in 23 out of 58 provinces in the North African country.

