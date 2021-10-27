Left Menu

Google Doodle on Otto Wichterle, inventor of soft contact lens

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 27-10-2021 11:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2021 11:30 IST
Google Doodle on Otto Wichterle, inventor of soft contact lens
Google today celebrates the 108th birthday of Czech chemist who invented the soft contact lens. Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Happy Birthday, Otto Wichterle!

Google today celebrates the 108th birthday of the Czech chemist who invented the soft contact lens—Otto Wichterle—might give you some fresh insight.

Otto Wichterle was born on this day in 1913 in Prostĕjov, the Czech Republic (then, Austria-Hungary). After finishing high school in Prostějov, Wichterle began to study at the Chemical and Technological Faculty of the Czech Technical University.

Otto Wichterle was also interested in medicine. He graduated in 1936 from the Prague Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT). As a lover of science from his youth, Wichterle went on to earn his doctorate in organic chemistry. Wichterle submitted his second doctorate thesis on chemistry in 1939 but the Protectorate regime blocked any further activity at the university. However, Wichterle was able to join the research institute at Baťa's works in Zlín and continue his scientific work.

Otto Wichterle taught as a professor at his alma mater during the 1950s while developing an absorbent and transparent gel for eye implants.

Political turmoil pushed Wichterle out of the ICT, leading him to continue refining his hydrogel development at home. In 1961, Wichterle (a glasses wearer himself) produced the first soft contact lenses with a DIY apparatus made of a child's erector set, a bicycle light battery, a phonograph motor, and homemade glass tubing and molds. As the inventor of countless patents and a lifelong researcher, Wichterle was elected the first President of the Academy of the Czech Republic following the country's establishment in 1993.

While Wichterle is most well-known as the inventor of contact lenses, his innovations also laid the foundation for state-of-the-art medical technologies such as "smart" biomaterials, which are used to restore human connective tissues, and bio-recognizable polymers, which have inspired a new standard for drug administration.

Thank you Otto Wichterle for helping the world see eye to eye!

Also Read: Theodor Wonja Michael: Google doodle to honor German author, journalist, actor

TRENDING

1
Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated Township in Thane

Rustomjee Group and Singapore’s Keppel Land to Jointly Develop an Integrated...

 India
2
Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

Dr Lal PathLabs Q2 net up 11 pc at Rs 96 cr; to acquire Suburban Diagnostics

 India
3
Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

Microsoft profit up 24 pc in quarter, driven by cloud growth

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on U.S. Open win; Olympics-Beijing's new skeleton and bobsleigh venue hosts first test event and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Patience required as Raducanu looks to build on ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021