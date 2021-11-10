Left Menu

Slovakia reports highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases on record

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 10-11-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 14:51 IST
Slovakia reported 7,055 new COVID-19 cases for Nov 9, the highest daily tally since pandemic broke out last year, data from the health ministry showed on Wednesday.

The country of 5.5 million had 2,478 people hospitalised with the illness, including 438 in serious condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

