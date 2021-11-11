Fire doused at COVID-19 hospital in Romania that killed two
Authorities put out on Thursday a fire in the intensive care unit of a COVID-19 hospital in Romania's central city of Ploiesti that killed two patients and injured a nurse, officials said.
