Fire doused at COVID-19 hospital in Romania that killed two

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 11-11-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 11:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities put out on Thursday a fire in the intensive care unit of a COVID-19 hospital in Romania's central city of Ploiesti that killed two patients and injured a nurse, officials said.

