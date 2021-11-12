Left Menu

Zika cases reported in Lucknow

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-11-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 12:43 IST
Zika cases reported in Lucknow
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Two cases of Zika virus have been reported in the state capital, a senior government official said here on Friday.

Lucknow is the third district in the state to report the virus after Kanpur and Kannauj.

With this, the total number of Zika virus cases in the state has gone up to 111 of which 108 have been reported from Kanpur and one from Kannauj, the official said.

As many as 17 patients in Kanpur have recovered.

The patients in Lucknow -- a 30-year-old man residing in the Hussainganj area and a 24-year-old woman from the Krishnanagar area on Kanpur Road -- have been isolated and are stable. Their samples were taken for tests under random sampling.

The samples of their close contacts have been taken and fogging and anti-larva spray is being done in the vicinity of their homes, he said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Health, Amit Mohan Prasad had instructed the officials concerned to take all measures to check the spread of the disease. During his visit to Kanpur on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth held discussions with the district and health authorities and reviewed the efforts to deal with the Zika virus in the district.

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021