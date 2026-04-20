Drones Over Tuapse: Black Sea Port Under Fire

A Ukrainian drone attack targeted Russia's Black Sea port of Tuapse, resulting in one casualty and multiple injuries. The local governor reported significant damage to structures including a kindergarten, primary school, church, and residential buildings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:09 IST
Drones Over Tuapse: Black Sea Port Under Fire
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  • Country:
  • Russia

A Ukrainian drone assault has claimed the life of one individual and injured another in the Black Sea port city of Tuapse, according to local authorities on Monday. The attack ignited a blaze, as reported by the governor, Veniamin Kondratiev, who cited preliminary data.

Debris from the drones inflicted widespread damage throughout the city, the governor said. Among the affected structures were a kindergarten, a primary school, a church, and a residential apartment block, underscoring the attack's extensive reach.

The drone strike marks another chapter in the ongoing conflict, fueling tensions and heightening concerns over the escalating aggression between the two nations as civilian infrastructures are increasingly caught in the crossfire.

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