A Ukrainian drone assault has claimed the life of one individual and injured another in the Black Sea port city of Tuapse, according to local authorities on Monday. The attack ignited a blaze, as reported by the governor, Veniamin Kondratiev, who cited preliminary data.

Debris from the drones inflicted widespread damage throughout the city, the governor said. Among the affected structures were a kindergarten, a primary school, a church, and a residential apartment block, underscoring the attack's extensive reach.

The drone strike marks another chapter in the ongoing conflict, fueling tensions and heightening concerns over the escalating aggression between the two nations as civilian infrastructures are increasingly caught in the crossfire.