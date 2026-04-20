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Celebrating Leadership: Andhra Pradesh's Progress Under Naidu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, highlighting his leadership in fostering the state’s growth across various sectors. Naidu, who turned 76, is lauded as a key figure within the ruling Telugu Desam Party and a significant NDA ally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2026 09:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 09:06 IST
Celebrating Leadership: Andhra Pradesh's Progress Under Naidu
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt birthday greetings to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday, praising his leadership in advancing the state across multiple sectors. Naidu, who turned 76, remains a significant political figure as the head of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

In his message shared on the social media platform 'X', Modi referred to Naidu as a hardworking leader and a good friend, expressing hope that Naidu continues serving the people with vigor and health. Modi commended the progress that Andhra Pradesh has seen under Naidu's leadership.

With 16 MPs in the Lok Sabha, Naidu's TDP maintains a key role within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the center. Naidu's contributions and leadership continue to be pivotal in the state's developmental trajectory.

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