Arunachal Pradesh logs four fresh COVID-19 cases

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 15-11-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 13:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,220 on Monday as four more persons tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said here.

The coronavirus death toll remained at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 44 active COVID-19 cases, while 54,896 people have recovered from the disease so far, including two on Sunday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 99.41 percent.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by Tawang and Capital Complex region at seven each, Shi-Yomi and East Siang recorded five cases each.

The state has thus far tested over 11,92,968 samples for COVID-19, including 223 on Sunday, the SSO said, adding that the positivity rate now is 1.79 percent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr. Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,57,411 people have been inoculated so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

